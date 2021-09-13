Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.42 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,118. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $52.37 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.90.

