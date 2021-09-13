Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after buying an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,188,000 after buying an additional 5,043,303 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.34. 8,089,610 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.

