ROAD (ROAD) Trading 17% Lower Over Last Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, ROAD has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $77,744.18 and $15,258.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

