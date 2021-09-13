Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.13.

NYSE RIO opened at $73.18 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.13.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

