RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $1,753,350.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $1,753,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

RNG traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.50. 1,944,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.76. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.99 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

