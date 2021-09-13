Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Buys $288,498.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,498.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE REPX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.08. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

REPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

