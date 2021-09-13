Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of WSFS Financial worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WSFS Financial by 165.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

