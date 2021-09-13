Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,114 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

