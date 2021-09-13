Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coty were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Coty by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 70.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Coty stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

