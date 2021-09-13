Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,443,000 after buying an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,215,000 after buying an additional 96,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after buying an additional 274,770 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 77.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,221,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,756,000 after buying an additional 531,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

