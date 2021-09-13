Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,443 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Rexnord worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

RXN opened at $62.82 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,151,280.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,253,889. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

