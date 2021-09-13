(Reynolds) Marie C. Infante Sells 359 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director (Reynolds) Marie C. Infante sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $24,839.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.77. 1,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,080. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.