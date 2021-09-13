Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Revolution Medicines worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

RVMD stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

