Reviewing Transocean (NYSE:RIG) & Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Fast Track Solutions (OTCMKTS:FTRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Transocean has a beta of 3.67, meaning that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fast Track Solutions has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.4% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Transocean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transocean and Fast Track Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 3 4 0 0 1.57 Fast Track Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean presently has a consensus price target of $2.86, suggesting a potential downside of 18.10%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transocean is more favorable than Fast Track Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transocean and Fast Track Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.15 billion 0.72 -$567.00 million ($0.76) -4.59 Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fast Track Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Fast Track Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean 4.33% -4.43% -2.32% Fast Track Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Transocean beats Fast Track Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

