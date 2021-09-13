REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get REV Group alerts:

REVG stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. REV Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.