Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $464,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,380,000 after acquiring an additional 763,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,111,000 after acquiring an additional 506,555 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $51.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

