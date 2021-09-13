Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

