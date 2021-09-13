Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $391,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY opened at $175.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.