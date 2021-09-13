Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after buying an additional 341,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,398.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after buying an additional 234,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,494,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

