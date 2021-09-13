Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 852 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total value of $19,579,595.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,694 shares of company stock valued at $63,219,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $231.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.91.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

