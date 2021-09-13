Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 232 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.29 and a 200-day moving average of $246.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

