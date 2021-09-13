Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Up 7.9%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.76. 66,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,136,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

