Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Up 7.9%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.76. 66,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,136,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.
In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.