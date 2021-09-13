Renasant Co. (RNST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 30th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renasant stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Renasant worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

