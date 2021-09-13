REGENXBIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,233 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,503% compared to the typical volume of 264 put options.

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after purchasing an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 580.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 235,216 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.