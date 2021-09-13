Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $763.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $685.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $650.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $618.78 and its 200 day moving average is $540.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,909 shares of company stock valued at $224,819,866 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

