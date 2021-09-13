Reflexer Ungovernance Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $305,245.00 (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for about $229.31 or 0.00512606 BTC on exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $24.46 million and approximately $305,245.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,666 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

