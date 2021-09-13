Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 35.3% over the last three years.

Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. 820,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWT. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

