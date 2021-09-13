Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) 1-Day Volume Hits $90,134.00

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $90,134.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00122051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00176037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.03 or 1.02467542 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.31 or 0.07165354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.22 or 0.00892723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

