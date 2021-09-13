Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,042 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $204.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

