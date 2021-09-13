Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires 9,223 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for 1.7% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 200,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,047 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,367,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 133,954 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 266,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

