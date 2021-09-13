Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,359 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,158,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $23,789,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $151.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.42. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

