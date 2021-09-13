Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $458.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.55 and its 200 day moving average is $438.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.06.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

