Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.89.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $598.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $540.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

