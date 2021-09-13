Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

