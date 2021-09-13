Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 7,741 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $95.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

