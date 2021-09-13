Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

