Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Head to Head Analysis

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quotient and StageZero Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $43.38 million 6.81 -$108.47 million ($1.18) -2.47 StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.86 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

StageZero Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quotient and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 1 0 0 2.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.64%. Given Quotient’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quotient is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Quotient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -246.74% -6,699.81% -42.41% StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -189.23%

Volatility and Risk

Quotient has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quotient beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening. The company was founded on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

