Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 2,509.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $241,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

GSBC stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

