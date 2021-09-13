Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) by 158.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNH stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

