Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 2,478 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 87.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 442.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 238,746 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERF opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

