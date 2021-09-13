Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

