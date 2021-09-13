QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,341 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 130,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTS. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of QTS opened at $77.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

