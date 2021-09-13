QCM Cayman Ltd. Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

QCM Cayman Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,739,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.11 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

