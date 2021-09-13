QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $545,000 Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.45. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.