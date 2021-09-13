QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $269,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

