QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 25,728 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF comprises about 1.8% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 23,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

