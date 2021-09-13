QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 551 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,646,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $465.96 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.