QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires Shares of 54,091 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,846,000 after buying an additional 7,660,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,005.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,654,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 6,052,876 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,715,000 after buying an additional 5,496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 28.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,384,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.04 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBD. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

