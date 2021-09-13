Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for RH Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for RH in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $26.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.78 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of RH stock opened at $694.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $689.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 62.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

