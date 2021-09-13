Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRPPF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

