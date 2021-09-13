Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRPPF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.43.
About Purplebricks Group
